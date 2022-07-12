ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Titan’s Law has been officially signed by Gov. Wolf

By Rebecca Parsons
phl17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown...

phl17.com

Comments / 1

Related
phl17.com

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections, and audit the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Legislation Protecting PA Seniors Earns Governor’s Approval

HARRISBURG – Legislation to protect older Pennsylvanians has been signed into law. Act 61 of 2022 will extend the protections of the institutional sexual assault statute to cover the elderly and other care-dependent persons who are assaulted by those who have the responsibility of providing care. Current law gives extra protections to students, inmates, dependent children, and others who are most vulnerable because of the institutional setting in which they find themselves. The new offense would be triggered when a caretaker engages in sexual contact with a care-dependent person who receives care in or from a facility. A facility is defined to include, but is not limited to, places such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, private care residences, and adult daily living centers. A person convicted under this new law would commit a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $15,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
abc27.com

Governor Wolf signs bill regulating fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2157 on July 11, which focuses on placing stricter regulations on fireworks after a 2017 law greatly liberalized their use. The bill repeals the fireworks provisions included in the Tax Reform Code and transfers those provisions, with increased and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#House#The Johnstown K 9 Titan
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Pennsylvania National Guard resolving pay issue for affected soldiers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says they are aware of “pay issues” affecting some members. The National Guard says the issue is affecting some soldiers in the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who are currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
FORT IRWIN, CA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Strangest Roadside Attractions

This list of Pennsylvania's strangest roadside attractions covers the Windber's Trolley Graveyard, Mister Ed's Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium, Bilger's Rocks, and Decker's Chapel. While visiting these places, remember to take a moment to take in the unique scenery of this state! Read on to discover more. Our Favorite Roadside...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pled guilty to intending to sell crack, fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New Pa. budget includes $140M boost to state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Inflation is causing price hikes all around Pennsylvania, but the new state budget is looking to ease one cost for the elderly and people living with disabilities. The $45.2 billion state budget that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last week, providing a $140 million increase to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, an action that will expand payments by 70 percent for one year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy