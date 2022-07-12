ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - July 12, 2022: Rates waver

By Sabrina Karl
Cover picture for the articleRates on 30-year mortgages dipped modestly Monday. Last week initially saw the flagship average slide dramatically, bringing it far below the 6% mark. But then the second half of the week shot the average back up. Today's average sits an eighth of a percentage point below 6%. National Averages...

