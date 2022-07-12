ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

HCPH to host COVID-19 test kit drive-thru distribution event

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 2 days ago

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will be hosting a drive thru distribution event for COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits at the Huron County Fairgrounds. Details of the event can be seen below:

• Thursday, July 14, 2022 noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road, Norwalk

Test kits will be distributed at four kits per vehicle, while supplies last.

Individuals with questions about the event can call HCPH at 419-668-1652 ext. 222.

Comments / 1

 

