Johnny Depp Settles Assault Lawsuit Against Him

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
thecut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp has settled with the man accusing him of assault, meaning that if the actor holds up his end of their bargain, the case may never go to court. For some (me), this news that we are not doing another trial may feel like a welcome reprieve: Depp won a...

www.thecut.com

SFGate

Johnny Depp Settles Suit Claiming He Punched Crew Member, Offered $100k For Retaliation

Johnny Depp isn’t interested in testing his luck with another jury. Fresh off his victory in the televised trial that showcased his bruising defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reached a last-minute deal to avoid a civil trial in Los Angeles over claims he punched a location manager on the set of City of Lies in 2017, a Monday court filing reveals.
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
Motorious

Johnny Depp Cry-Baby Motorcycle Fails To Sell

There were plenty of people watching the June 25 auction of the 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K Johnny Depp famously rode in Cry-Baby, but that wasn’t enough for the high bid to reach reserve. That’s right, after all the press coverage and people talking about the bike, nobody was willing to pony up the cash the seller wanted. Bidding started at a whopping $250,000 with bid increments set at $25,000.
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
The Independent

Amber Heard appeal – latest: No settlement as actor hints at Johnny Depp ruling challenge

Judge Penney Azcarate on Friday (24 June) filed a judgement order reflecting the verdict previously reached in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. On 1 June, a Virginia jury ruled Ms Heard defamed former husband Mr Depp, bringing to an end a widely watched six-week trial. It also ruled in favour of Ms Heard in some aspects of her countersuit against Mr Depp. The jury awarded Mr Depp $15m in damages after finding that he proved all three claims against Ms Heard. The amount was reduced to $10.35m because of limits set by state law.The actors weren’t required to be present in the courtroom for the hearing, which begin at 11am ET on Friday and wrapped up in about an hour. Read More Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lawyers to meet in court in last bid to settle caseJohnny Depp trial verdict: How much do actor and Amber Heard owe each other?What attorneys say about Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict
Popculture

Johnny Depp Settles Assault Lawsuit in Wake of Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp has reached a tentative settlement after being sued in 2018 by a City of Lies crew member who claimed the actor assaulted him in a drunken rage on set. Depp settled with location manager Greg "Rocky" Brooks, according to a notice of settlement filed with the court Monday obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The deal requires Depp to follow through with the unspecified terms of the settlement by the end of August before the suit is dismissed.
The Independent

Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trial

Mickey Rourke branded Amber Heard a “gold-digger” after losing her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.The Wrestler actor sympathised with Depp, as he told Piers Morgan: “I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do, it cost me movie jobs for several years."I felt bad for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger."A jury ruled in favour of Mr Depp on 1 June in his defamation trial against Ms. Heard, where he was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
The Independent

Johnny Depp issues warning to fans after social media fandom grows

Johnny Depp is issuing a warning to his fans over his social media presence.The actor, who recently won a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, shared a statement to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (19 June).Depp was addressing the rise in fake profiles pretending to be him, capitalising on the public interest in the actor following the trial.The Pirates of the Caribbean star amassed 10 million followers within 24 hours of posting his first TikTok video. Before that, he reached more than three million followers without sharing a single video. As of writing, he has 15.1 million followers...
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s new film will be streamed by Netflix in France

Johnny Depp will soon return to Netflix with a new movie shortly after winning his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Netflix France has licensed the Depp-starring French movie La Favorite for streaming after it completes its theatrical window. The film stars Depp as French king Louis XV, and...
