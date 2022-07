When boosters of cryptocurrency talk about the ways it can turn traditional finance into obsolete finance, cross-border payments are inevitably the first thing they mention. There are reasons. SWIFT has left sending money from one country to another expensive, slow to the point of days, and unavailable 24/7. It’s a bit ridiculous in a day and age in which you can buy anything from a comforter to a car from your smartphone at 4:30 a.m. on a Sunday. And that will only get worse as real-time payments tools like FedNow and The Clearing House’s RTP network come online.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO