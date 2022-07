COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, has announced the results of the May round of TechCred, which will provide the opportunity for Ohioans to earn nearly 4,000 tech-focused credentials. This most recent round marks a TechCred milestone, as the program has officially reached and exceeded the goal outlined in the most recent state budget to fund 20,000 industry-recognized, tech-based credentials each year.

