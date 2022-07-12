Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

Manchester United held an open training session in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday (11 July).New signing Tyrell Malacia was pictured with Erik ten Haag's side at the Rajamangala Stadium.Earlier in the day, ten Haag told the media that Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" amid reports that the Portuguese player was to move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season opener on Tuesday (12 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists star ‘not for sale’Pogba ‘very happy’ to be back at Juventus after leaving Man United on free transferPremier League and Championship clubs given green light to introduce safe standing

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO