Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool launched their new 2022/23 away kit on Tuesday. The club's social media team posted photos and videos of players - including Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino - wearing the new jersey,...

The Independent

Manchester United train in Bangkok ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United held an open training session in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday (11 July).New signing Tyrell Malacia was pictured with Erik ten Haag's side at the Rajamangala Stadium.Earlier in the day, ten Haag told the media that Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" amid reports that the Portuguese player was to move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season opener on Tuesday (12 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists star ‘not for sale’Pogba ‘very happy’ to be back at Juventus after leaving Man United on free transferPremier League and Championship clubs given green light to introduce safe standing
Yardbarker

Ten Hag Ball Has Arrived – Manchester United’s Passing has Gone up a Level

Manchester United got off to a great start to their season with defeating their bitter rivals Liverpool four goals to nil in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. Liverpool clearly weren’t ready and not up to speed, but massive credit has to go to the Red Devils in the performance they put in and how good their looking under their new manager Erik Ten Hag.
Daily Mail

'Seen things we've been crying out for the last few years': Rio Ferdinand impressed by Manchester United's performance in 4-0 rout of Liverpool as he labels result as a 'good day at the office' for new boss Erik ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has showered Erik ten Hag in praise after watching Manchester United thrash arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their pre-season meeting in Bangkok. It was a superb display by United, who surged into a three-goal lead before half-time with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial all on target. Facundo Pellistri added a fourth before the end to get Ten Hag’s reign off to an excellent start.
