For the first time in 20 years, the U.S. dollar is nearing parity with the euro and has hit a twenty-year high against the Japanese yen. The euro has been under pressure amid concerns high fuel prices in Europe will push the continent into recession. While a strong dollar can be good for U.S. consumers buying imported goods or traveling to other countries, the strong currency often has negative effects on corporate earnings. A stronger dollar will make American products more expensive in Europe and Japan. Early warnings from Nike and Microsoft show the dollar’s gain this year will make second quarter sales and profits look weaker than they are for many companies.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO