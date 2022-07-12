Peloton says it will stop making its own exercise equipment, 5 months after it scrapped plans to build its own factory
Taiwanese company Rexon Industrial Corp will become the company's primary manufacturer.The move comes months after its CEO stepped down and it scrapped plans to build its own factory. Peloton, the struggling exercise-equipment company, announced on Tuesday that it would no longer manufacture its own fitness equipment. Taiwanese company Rexon...africa.businessinsider.com
