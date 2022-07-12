ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Health Officials Report First Probable Case Of Monkeypox

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware are reporting the state’s first case of monkeypox. The Delaware Division of Public Health says they received test results showing a 41-year-old New Castle County man tested positive for monkeypox.

The case is currently considered probable until testing is confirmed by the CDC.

Health officials say the man did not report any travel or exposure to someone known to have monkeypox but is believed to have been exposed to the virus after close intimate contact with an individual in early July.

The person is self-isolating and working with health officials to identify any possible close contacts.

“The Delaware Division of Public Health has prepared to respond to MPX cases,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “As we work to confirm our first case in the state, we encourage Delawareans to be aware of being in close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Doctors say anyone can get monkeypox. It’s not sexually transmitted but spreads mainly through close contact or large respiratory droplets.

It can make you sick, causing a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, that develops one to three days after exposure. Other symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion.

The overall risk of contracting monkeypox is low, but health officials say there are other ways it can spread including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • Touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

It is also possible to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

The incubation period of the illness is typically seven to 14 days, but health officials say it can be as long as 21 days. The illness itself typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal.

