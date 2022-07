To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. There’s no escaping inflation. I woke up this morning in a hotel in Mexico City, and watched the sun rise above the vast cityscape and the mountains beyond. But that was only for a few seconds before I turned on my Bloomberg, and discovered that US consumer price inflation over the last 12 months had topped 9%. I talked about it in real time on Twitter Spaces with my colleague Jonathan Levin and Kathryn Rooney Vera in a conversation you can find here.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO