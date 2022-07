Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Attend a Kayaking Paddle Skills & Rescue Workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg. The morning seeks to refine paddling skills. The afternoon puts those skills to use, equipping you with rescue knowledge and practice in the afternoon. Prepare for an active day with lots of paddling and frequent swimming. All kayaks and gear are provided. Personal equipment is welcome, please check with the leader beforehand. See online description for full details and registration requirements. Cost: $55.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO