It will be Christmas in July at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 23. The ladies of IBC, also known as Sisters of Faith, will be hosting their first ever Christmas Tea. You don’t want to miss this event! There will be special music, delicious foods to taste and enjoy, a photobooth plus a devotional message! The committee so looks forward to being able to finally present this event after having to cancel due to COVID in prior years! If you have any questions, please feel free to message or call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. Reservations are requested by July 17 to Vickie. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO