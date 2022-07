Two Fontana men were arrested after they allegedly stole from two businesses and led deputies on a pursuit, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 10 at about 4:43 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 14600 block of Rancho Vista Drive in the unincorporated area of Fontana. Deputies arrived, found a white box truck leaving the area, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Jason Garcia, 39, initially yielded and then suddenly drove away from deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.

