ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Fogelman Properties Acquires 201-Unit Moorings Apartments in Metro Houston

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Memphis-based investment firm Fogelman Properties has acquired The Moorings, a 201-unit apartment...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Greystone Provides $48M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Okemos, Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $48 million Fannie Mae green loan for the acquisition of Club Meridian in Okemos, an eastern suburb of Lansing. Constructed in 1989, the 406-unit apartment community consists of 17 garden-style buildings. Richard Kourbage of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Gray Capital and LRE Management. The nonrecourse loan features a 10-year term. The financing enables the borrower to make renovations to the property as well as complete the acquisition.
LANSING, MI
rebusinessonline.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Acquires Northern New Jersey Office Building for $131.7M

NUTLEY, N.J. — Global investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald has acquired 200 Metro Boulevard, a 300,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Nutley, for $131.7 million. The building is located within Prism Capital Partners’ 116-acre ON3 campus, which is a redevelopment of the former North American headquarters site of Swiss pharmaceutical company Hoffman-La Roche. The building also serves as the U.S headquarters of Japanese pharmaceutical giant Eisai Inc., which relocated some 1,200 employees to the ON3 campus in 2020. Eastdil Secured represented Prism Capital Partners in the sale. Other tenants at ON3 include Quest Diagnostics, Ralph Lauren Corp., the Hackensack-Meridian School of Medicine and Seton Hall University’s Graduate College of Nursing & School of Health & Medical Sciences.
NUTLEY, NJ
rebusinessonline.com

Five Iron Golf to Open First Michigan Location in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is scheduled to open in August in Shelby Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. The 6,000-square-foot location at 70773 Corporate Drive will offer six TrackMan golf simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green, full-service bar, widescreen TVs and shuffleboard. Five Iron Golf also plans to open a Detroit location later this year.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy