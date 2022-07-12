Trinity Health Announces More Cutbacks, Layoffs

NORTH ADAMS — In June, BFAIR was honored as the state charity for the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary. Sharon Barrett, a BFAIR employee since 2012, chose BFAIR as the state charity during her past year as the Massachusetts State Auxiliary President. The motto of the FOE, ‘people helping people,’ resonates through chapters state-, country-, and worldwide. Because of the dedicated work of Barrett alongside Betty Cahill-Corbin, North Adams 310, Massachusetts State Auxiliary, Massachusetts State Aerie, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, BFAIR received more than $15,000 in grants and donations.
