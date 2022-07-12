ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Trinity Health Announces More Cutbacks, Layoffs

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 1 day ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health plans to close its Trinity Health at Home home health-care and hospice agency in West Springfield and lay off 60 workers, effective Sept. 5. MassLive reported that patients...

healthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcarenews.com

Berkshire Bank’s Foundation Contributes $205,000 to Springfield Nonprofits

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank presented a total of $205,000 in funding last month to Springfield non-profit organizations during Berkshire’s BEST Community Comeback Tour. The grants aim to help power the financial potential of the local communities the bank serves through organizations impacting the areas of gender equality, small-business technical assistance, housing, neighborhood stabilization, and education.   
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Baystate Health Mobile Blood Donation Team Coming to Palmer on July 27

PALMER —The Baystate Health Blood Donation team will host a blood drive at Baystate Wing Hospital on Wednesday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Blood donations drop during the summer months because schools are out and families become busy with summer activities and vacations. The need for blood, however, never takes a holiday,” said Nicole VanZandt, supervisor of BRL Blood Donor Services. “When you donate blood to Baystate Health, your precious gift remains in our local communities. Please help us to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply is available this summer by donating blood with the Baystate Health Blood Donor Program.”
PALMER, MA
healthcarenews.com

BFAIR Receives More Than $15,000 from Fraternal Order of the Eagles

NORTH ADAMS — In June, BFAIR was honored as the state charity for the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary. Sharon Barrett, a BFAIR employee since 2012, chose BFAIR as the state charity during her past year as the Massachusetts State Auxiliary President. The motto of the FOE, ‘people helping people,’ resonates through chapters state-, country-, and worldwide. Because of the dedicated work of Barrett alongside Betty Cahill-Corbin, North Adams 310, Massachusetts State Auxiliary, Massachusetts State Aerie, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, BFAIR received more than $15,000 in grants and donations.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
West Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Baystate Health reports 66 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 66 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:. Baystate Medical Center – 54 confirmed. Baystate Franklin Medical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Neighbors’ Quick Response Earns MHA’s You Matter! Award

SPRINGFIELD — Wilbraham residents Chelsea Corr-Limoges and husband Zachary Limoges were honored with the Mental Health Association’s You Matter! award on July 8 for their fast response when an MHA staffer experienced a sudden, critical medical emergency outside an MHA residential program. MHA created the award in 2018...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Square One Awarded $7 Million from Children’s Trust of Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of families in Springfield will continue to benefit from Square One’s Healthy Families program, thanks to a grant award from Children’s Trust of Massachusetts totaling $1.4 million per year for the next five years. “Square One is proud to continue to provide this vital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Health System#Home Health#Trinity Health At Home#Trinity Health#Mercy Medical Center
westernmassnews.com

Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents of Springfield Gardens joined together on Wednesday in protest and claimed their living conditions are unsafe and that their landlord isn’t doing anything about it. Now, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out. Sarno told us the management company that runs Springfield Gardens has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WWLP

Timelapse: Powerful storm approached downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts continue to cleanup Wednesday morning after fast-moving storm left behind widespread damage Tuesday evening. The 22News live camera network from the top of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield captured the power of the wind and rain as it moves south eventually...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Starbucks, clinic, fast food planned at busy Agawam crossroad

AGAWAM — Construction on the vacant lot at the corner of Main and Suffield streets is expected to begin in early 2023, according to Frank Colaccino, president of the Springfield development company Colvest Group. While plans for the development have yet to be formalized, Colaccino told Reminder Publishing that...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Scheduled water shutdowns planned for Chicopee on Thursday, Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee announced Wednesday that there will be two scheduled water shutdowns this week. The first water shutdown will be in effect Thursday, July 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Ludlow Construction works in the Columba Street area. Thursday’s shutdown will affect:...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy