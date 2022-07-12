Crescent Communities, KB Venture to Redevelop Historic Alpharetta School as 160,000 SF Office Campus

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises has opened 500 Chattahoochee Row, an adaptive reuse office building situated within The Works in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. Located along Chattahoochee Avenue near Topgolf and several breweries, the 70,000-square-foot property is the redevelopment of an existing warehouse that dates back to the 1950s. The office building is one of two with The Works, an 80-acre mixed-use development. Atlanta-based Selig recently secured leases with Bread N Butter Content Studio, a locally based multimedia company known for operating the “Atlanta Eats” video series and website, and MacDermid Graphic Solutions, a flexographic and printing company that is relocating from the Buckhead district nearby. Bread N Butter will occupy 6,160 square feet, and MacDermid Graphic Solutions will occupy 45,000 square feet. Other uses at The Works include a 31-stall food hall, Scofflaw Brewing taproom, creative offices, restaurants, shops, a fitness center and a one-acre park for children to play and for live music and shows.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO