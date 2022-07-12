ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Crescent Communities, KB Venture to Redevelop Historic Alpharetta School as 160,000 SF Office Campus

By John Nelson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPHARETTA, GA. — Crescent Communities and KB Venture Partners have formed a partnership for the adaptive reuse of the former Baily-Johnson School in Alpharetta. The duo will transform the formerly segregated school, which served black students in...

Peachtree Hotel Group Acquires 176-Room Canopy Atlanta Midtown Hotel

ATLANTA — Peachtree Hotel Group has purchased the Canopy Atlanta Midtown, a 176-room hotel that opened in December 2018. A joint venture between Greystar, Concord Hospitality and Whitman Pearson sold the hotel to Peachtree Hotel Group for an undisclosed price. Lou Plasencia, Robert Wiemer, Nick Plasencia and Chris Plasencia of The Plasencia Group represented the seller in the transaction. The hotel opened at the same time as the adjacent Ascent Midtown Apartments, which was also developed by Greystar. Canopy Atlanta Midtown features an onsite restaurant, fitness center, business center and meeting rooms.
