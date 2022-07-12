ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

TJ Watt Is Now A Married Man: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TJ Watt is now officially off the dating market. The Pittsburgh Steelers star is officially a married man. TJ Watt and his longtime girlfriend,...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Prediction

It's been a slow offseason on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade front. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is floating a wild guess on where he'll eventually end up... For starters, Garoppolo clearly is available. ... they’re not going to pay Garoppolo $25 million to serve as the understudy to Trey Lance.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Big Robert Griffin III, Wife News

Robert Griffin III announced that his wife, Grete Griffin, is pregnant with their third child together. The former NFL quarterback shared the good news Tuesday on Twitter. Fans celebrated and congratulated the Griffin's. Grete also commemorated the news on Instagram, seemingly declaring that this will be their last baby. She's...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Prominent Thursday Signing

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Malik Jefferson signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The 25-year-old Dallas-Fort Worth native landed a tryout with the Cowboys last week. Obviously, he impressed enough to land a spot on the preseason roster. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Henry Ruggs Ruling

Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been on house arrest since November after he was involved in a fatal car crash. Ruggs is currently being charged with multiple felonies, including DUI resulting in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog, and reckless driving. He's expected to have a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Von Miller’s ‘bittersweet’ take on Broncos after move to Bills, Russell Wilson trade

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller joined his third different team in the past couple of months when he signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Miller started the 2021 season with Denver, but ended up getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He won […] The post Von Miller’s ‘bittersweet’ take on Broncos after move to Bills, Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform. After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

