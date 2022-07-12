ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Moats named chair of materials science and engineering

By Nancy Bowles
Missouri S&T News and Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Moats, professor of materials science and engineering (MSE) at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has accepted the role of MSE chair effective August 1. Moats has served...

news.mst.edu

