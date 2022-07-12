Moats named chair of materials science and engineering

Protected Cove Location at the 36 MM. Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Lakefront Home with Lots of updates. Oversized garage with upper level storage. Seller had planned to add extra living space above garage so it is very sturdy. Updated Items: Stool in upstairs Bath new in 2022, New Laterals at top of hill in 2014, Bullock installed new 1000 gallon poly tank septic 2021, New Roof (Architectural Singles) Nov 2021, New Vinyl Siding, Metal Soffit & Guttering Nov 2021, New HVAC in 2019, Garage New in 2014 (24x24 down & 24x26 up), Concrete Sidewalks and Patio New Nov 2021, New Electric Panel June 2022.
