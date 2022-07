Allegations of wage theft loom over Palo Alto as several janitors who clean the city’s facilities have filed at least $23,000 in wage claims, not including penalties. The janitors filed claims with the Labor Commission against the city’s janitorial services vendor, SWA Services Group, a non-union company. These troubling allegations highlight the failure of one of the most expensive and affluent cities in California, full of wealthy venture capitalists and tech companies, to protect its essential, often forgotten janitorial workers in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO