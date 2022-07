The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday that showed 4,322 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 4,168 in a Tuesday count. Also, the new data said 437 Florida inpatients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 408 on Tuesday. Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in Florida in recent months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. Federal officials said the omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 have been increasing, and can be more transmissible emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly for people over age 50 to get a second booster.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO