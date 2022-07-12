ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, elsewhere with touching notes

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9HG6_0gcqtIU600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s story about a stranger’s act of kindness is warming hearts around the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Cate recounted his experience with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway last week.

Cate — a former Barack Obama campaign spokesman and the son of an anchor at WFXR’s sister station, WFLA — said he saw the man sitting alone in a booth, attaching money to some notes.

Two-toed baby sloth joins SeaQuest in Lynchburg

When asked what he was up to, the man told Cate he had been handing out $1 and $5 bills to people he meets at Waffle House, his favorite restaurant, and elsewhere. The man did not share his name.

Each notes says “Love Every Body” in bold text. The man told Cate those were the last three words his mother said to him before she passed away.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you.’ She said ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing,” the man said, according to Cate.

Cate said the man prints and cuts out the notes every few days, and has given away more than $13,000 to strangers since 2014.

Meet the college grad who is helping 85K+ people relax

A number of people responded to Cate’s tweets to praise the man’s act of kindness.

“You have no idea how much I needed to read this. So much time spent doom scrolling on Twitter and feeling so sad and helpless about life. I forget the joy I have felt from helping those in need,” one person wrote.

“I just needed to tell you thank you for posting this. Ever since my sister was killed in the Boise mall shooting, it feels as though a snow ball effect has taken all of the light from the world,” a Twitter user who goes by Tiffany said. “This thread helped me remember the lights still here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida man dressed as Spider-Man robs woman, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man dressed in a Spider-Man costume was accused of striking a woman in the back of the head Monday and stealing her cash, according to reports. Lequan Payne, 36, was dressed head to toe as the web-slinger when authorities said he robbed a...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tampa’s Caspers Company to sell all of its McDonald’s locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After more than 60 years in the business, the owners of Florida’s largest McDonald’s franchise plan to sell their locations to the fast-food giant, the company said in a press release. The Tampa-based Caspers Company has been linked to McDonald’s restaurants throughout Florida...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Man Pulls Rifle on Father and Daughter After Parking Dispute

A parking dispute between two central Florida men took an ugly turn last week when one of the men involved grabbed a rifle and pointed it at the other man and his daughter. The incident took place last Thursday in Clearwater when Jeremy Lee and his daughter Carrie were cutting grass outside a home, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Midway, FL
Local
Florida Government
wbrc.com

11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

VALRICO, Fla. (Bay News 9) – An 11-year-old boy in Florida was struck by lightning two weeks ago and lived to tell the tale. Levi Stock is now spending his summer break playing video games, because he has to take it easy – and, he says, it distracts from the pain.
VALRICO, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either. That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kevin Love
fox35orlando.com

Alligator spotted in clouds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Clearwater Man About To “Get His Face Blown Off” Over Parking

5 days ago, in Clearwater, the gun wasn’t the problem. It was probably in a closet, a gun case, or on a rack, doing what guns do. Waiting for an emergency. The problem is the person WITH the gun. The 2nd Amendment argument is for this behavior. Gun safety protects us from firearms but where’s the safety from people and bad decisions? Thank you Stacey Gordon, for sharing this. Let’s say a service vendor is blocking your driveway, does he deserve to be shot? Does his daughter deserve to be spoken to this way, while threatening her dad with death? As we’ve all witnessed acts of insane, gun violence, are we sincerely okay with a weapon being brandished, in response to a driveway being blocked? Cowboys didn’t do that so it can’t be standard right here in Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#Charity#Barack#Wfla#Seaquest
Bay News 9

Injured Hillsborough County girl flown home from Mexico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The lone survivor in a car crash in Mexico has returned home to her relatives in Tampa. Twelve-year old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was seriously injured when her family’s vehicle was hit head on by a charter bus in Leon, Mexico. Her parents, Maria and Cruz,...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Mysuncoast.com

Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Shayla Pfolsgrof, 12, ran away from her foster home in the 6900 block of White Willow Court on July 3 and has not had contact with her foster family since. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue T-shirt, black leggings and tennis shoes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy