HOBBS, N.M. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and another person was injured in a stabbing that took place in Hobbs on Sunday. According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Dal Paso Street in Hobbs for reports of a person who was stabbed. When deputies arrived at the scene they found 11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr. and 49-year-old Mary Johnson had been stabbed multiple times.

HOBBS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO