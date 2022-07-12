ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Paul Pepper: Anand Chockalingam, MD, and Marilyn Hope Lake, "Siddha Yoga"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruman Veterans' Hospital cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM introduces us to 80-year-old MARILYN HOPE LAKE, a...

KOMU

MizzouRec announces closure of outside pool

COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it will be converting its outside pool, Truman's Pond, to an outdoor fitness space. The pool was closed for the 2022 season. The MizzouRec said it held forums in April with student leaders and rec student employees to provide recommendations. Members said they wanted "more workout space and more functional fitness equipment."
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia, MO
krcgtv.com

Artwork stolen from in front of Senior Center on the I70 Loop

The search is on for a missing piece of art. A painting by artist Chris Foss was taken from outside of the Columbia Senior Center, 1121 Business Loop 70 East. According to a post on the Loop's Facebook page, the work was taken Wednesday at 3:45 am. Carrie Gartner is...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri toddler hit after running into roadway

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri toddler had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was struck by an SUV Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 136, two miles east of Lancaster, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sarah...
LANCASTER, MO
fox4kc.com

Drought expands across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest drought monitor shows that a short term drought continues to grow across a good portion of Missouri. Severe drought now extends along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Kansas City metro east into Columbia. The drought monitor is released every Thursday from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre presents "Hank Williams: Lost Highway" (Performance)

If you don't know much about the (short) life of country singer Hank Williams, TODD DAVISON says you will after you see 'Hank Williams: Lost Highway' at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon starting tomorrow night! Actor MICHAEL PERRIE, JR. plays Hank Williams, and he's here to perform two songs to wet your appetite: 'Lovesick Blues' at [2:23] and 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' at [6:26]. July 14, 2022.
MACON, MO
comomag.com

Plenty of drama, consequence in Ward 3 tie-breaker election

If city councilman Karl Skala hasn’t changed much in more than two decades of public service to the city of Columbia, the city around him certainly has. When he first ran for election to the city council from the third ward in 2007, Skala’s progressive views on responsible growth and development clashed with business interests but resonated with a concerned electorate and his victory established a new left wing to the council’s partisan politics. But by 2020, and the election of Pat Fowler from the first ward, the foremost concern of the council’s most progressive members and likeminded citizens had evolved to the pursuit of equity and social justice for the city’s most disadvantaged.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire at business near Centralia causes an estimated $1.5 million dollars in damages

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - Firefighters in Boone County responded to a fire at JBS Live Pork just outside of Centralia on Wednesday night. Crews report the damages in the fire are estimated to be around $1.5 million dollars. The Boone County Fire Protection District told ABC 17 News Crews it responded around 11 p.m. The post Fire at business near Centralia causes an estimated $1.5 million dollars in damages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com

Greyhound bus stop coming to California for the first time in decades

CALIFORNIA — Greyhound announced a new contract with the city of California to install bus service to the area twice a day starting on July 22. According to the release, the stop will be located at 108 West Versailles Ave. on the southside of Smith-Burke Park, across the street from the California Nutrition Center.
CALIFORNIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone County fair board president Jeff Cook previews 2022 fair on “Wake Up Columbia”

The 2022 Boone County Fair kicks off next Tuesday evening (July 19) at 5 pm at the county fairgrounds north of Columbia. The Boone County Fair was established in 1835. Fair board president Jeff Cook tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” that the gate fee for next Tuesday-Thursday is $10 but that it includes many things, including seeing farm animals, a balloon twister, face painting and a kid zone. The Royal Legacy Circus is also coming to Columbia for the fair, and there will be swine racing as well:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia school board accepts grant for gender-affirming closet

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education accepted a $10,000 grant on Monday to create a gender-affirming closet for some high school students. The board approved the grant award at its Monday meeting to establish a closet for students at Rock Bridge High School that allows them to find clothing fitting of their gender identity. The money comes from the It Gets Better Project.
COLUMBIA, MO

