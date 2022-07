MONROE, CT — A group of cows that got loose from a farm off Route 110 in Shelton Tuesday afternoon, and made its way into Monroe, caused quite a stir over the past two days. Matt Jamison, a volunteer firefighter who helped his family friends recover their livestock, said two of the cows made their way back home Wednesday morning and were found hanging out at a pasture, while a search party corralled the last two near the roundabout at St. Jude Church.

