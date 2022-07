MUNCIE, IN—Muncie Central Bearcat Seniors Shekinah McNeil and Makaiya Lowe are the recipients of this year’s “I Have a Dream” 2022 Community Collaboration Scholarship, sponsored by the Muncie Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, the MLK Dream Team, and the Muncie NAACP. There were a total of seven applicants from Muncie Community schools and three county schools. The selection committee felt that all were highly qualified and worthy of the scholarship. The two winners will each receive a gift of $2,000.00 towards their college education.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO