9PM: Tom Swift “…And The Book Of Isaac”

Click here to read the full article. William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of Philly soul greats The Delfonics, has died. Hart’s son Hadi tells TMZ that the singer-songwriter was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia due to breathing difficulties, and that he passed on Thursday (July 14) due to complications stemming from surgery. He was 77. The Delfonics were one of the leading lights of Philadelphia’s surging soul scene of the late ’60s and early ’70s, scoring classic hits like the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 smashes “La – La – Means I Love You” (No. 5, 1968) and “Didn’t...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO