The future of technology is upon us, and it's changing the way we work. Companies can deliver new features to their customers faster than ever. And as such, CIOs have to be more agile than ever before. They need to keep up with the latest technologies so they can innovate quickly and remain relevant. IT departments need new ways of working that allow them to scale up or down, based on demand, without having any downtime or affecting customer experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO