VOTE: Which 2021 Florida state championship football teams will repeat?

By Andy Villamarzo
 2 days ago

The big shift has taken place in Florida high school football, as the classifications transitioned from levels 8A down to 1A, to a Metro and Suburban setup with four classifications in each, in addition a separate Rural classification.

The change has created new paths to a state championship for every team in the state, so we thought we would seek your opinion on which of last year's champions has the best chance of earning another state title.

Here is a look at all of last year's state football champions with a look at their new Classification and District. Cast your vote on which school will be taking the first steps towards another state championship when preseason practices get underway on August 1st.

Venice Indians, 8A: The Indians handily won the Class 8A state championship 35-7 over Apopka last year, but now John Peacock and the crew face new challenges in Class 4-Suburban. Venice will be in a classification that includes Ocala Forest, Lake Minneola, Nease, Milton and Lakeland, whom defeated the Indians 31-24 in the spring.

St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders, 7A: The Raiders we’re another team that ended up running away with a state championship, with St. Thomas routing Tampa Bay Tech 42-14. Now the Aquinas is looking to do it again, but will be in Class 3-Metro with Edgewater, Tampa Bay Tech, Armwood, and Jesuit.

Jesuit Tigers, 6A: The Tigers bring back a lot of their top offense weapons after winning the Class 6A state championship over Pensacola Pine Forest 35-29 in 2021. Now Jesuit with Luke Knight back at quarterback will weave their way in a tough Class 3-Metro against 2021 7A champ St. Thomas Aquinas.

Central Rockets, 5A: After the Rockets lost their first two games of the 2021 season, Central rolled to 12 straight wins and easily defeating Merritt Island 49-14. Now the Rockets are kicking things off August 26th against IMG Academy national before it makes a run in Class 2-Metro.

Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs, 4A: Cardinal Gibbons played in one of the closer state championship games, as the Chiefs just narrowly edged out Cocoa 21-19. Now playing in Class 2-Metro, the Chiefs could end up facing off against a team like Central in the playoffs. Let the games begin.

Cardinal Gibbons head coach Matt Dubuc hoists the 2021 FHSAA Class 4A state championship trophy as his team hoists him, last December. Photo by Matthew Christopher

Chaminade-Madonna Lions, 3A: The Lions are back and loaded once again coming off a 21-0 Class 3A state championship win over Berkeley Prep. Chaminade-Madonna will start things off at home versus DeMatha (Maryland) before getting into the thick of play in a tough Class 1-Metro.

Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors, 2A: The Conquerors thoroughly ran through Champagnat Catholic 41-24 in the 2021 Class 2A state title game and Trinity Christian will tussle in Class 1-Metro this fall. Trinity Christian is in a district with always tough University Christian and other teams in the classification includes Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna.

Madison County Cowboys, 1A: The Cowboys made it happen in the tightest of all the state title games in 2021, getting by Hawthorne 13-12 in Class 1A. Now the Cowboys will be playing in Class 1-Rural and other teams that should be in contention are Blountstown, Chiefland, Glades Day and Pahokee.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

ALACHUA, FL
