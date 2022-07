Playing his usual set of numbers finally paid off for a Michigan man when he won $150,000 on the Powerball June 25. James Scheibner, 57, played 06-12-20-27-32 and 04 for years, and on June 25 that earned him a four white-ball match in the Powerball game. The match would have netted him $50,000 but he opted for the Power Play option, effectively multiplying his winnings.

