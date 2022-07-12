ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I turned up to my baby shower but the day didn’t go to plan & my friends and family were left stunned when I walked in

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned up to her own baby shower with her newborn in arms after she’d given birth to him days earlier in secret.

TikTok user Becky Lynne, whose account is under the name @beckylynne4, shared a video of the moment she walked in to surprise everyone - and their priceless reactions when they realised what had happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1qQs_0gcqmMh700
Becky arrived at her baby shower cradling her newborn Credit: Tik Tok

Alongside the post, Becky wrote: “When your baby comes early so you surprise everyone at your baby shower and they think you're carrying a doll.”

The video begins as Becky’s family member - who was in on the secret that Becky had given birth earlier than expected - gathered the guests around for Becky’s impending arrival.

She can be heard telling them she’s started recording to show Becky later and that she’s been texting her and she’ll be there any moment.

Becky’s family member then told her friends that she wanted to get the moment she came in on camera, but not to cheer too loudly in case she “popped.”

She then counts them down as Becky walks around the corner, turning the camera around to capture the moment they realise she’s already welcomed her little one.

As the beaming new parents enter the party, they’re greeted by cheers - and then gasps.

While one of the guests even thinks that the newborn is a doll and repeatedly says, “No, it’s not real.”

She later adds: “I thought it was a doll at first,” as everyone moves towards to greet the couple and their baby.

Since Becky posted the video on her social media account, countless people have been entertained by the video and sent their congratulations.

One wrote: “How adorable. Congratulations!” A second said: “That’s a grand introduction. Congratulations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozuVp_0gcqmMh700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZuMX_0gcqmMh700

While a third added: “The guy in the blue t-shirt is a total vibe. Jaw hit the floor literally.”

Later, a fourth commented: “What a lovely surprise for all of your family and friends. Mega congratulations to you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UseUV_0gcqmMh700
The new mum's friends couldn't believe it Credit: Tik Tok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYf4u_0gcqmMh700
One guest was even convinced the newborn was a doll Credit: Tik Tok

