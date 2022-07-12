ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Utility Help – statewide program to help low-income families pay utility bills

By Nadia Ferr
 2 days ago
Texas – As a result of the rising prices and the inflation in recent months, mostly driven by the rising gas prices, an increasing number of Americans are having difficulties paying their utility bills on time.

The state of Texas has just rolled out a new program aimed at helping low-income families pay their utility bills on time. The program, Texas Utility Help, should help families pay past due electricity, gas, propane, water, and wastewater bills.

State officials confirmed that the program is sponsored by federal pandemic relief funds. A total of $50 million will be allocated for this matter.

“If you’re at 150% of the federal poverty level or below you can qualify for some energy assistance. For a family of two, that would be about $27,000 a year. For a family of four about $41,000. Just go to TexasUtilityHelp.com to apply. There will be all your past due electric or propane or gas and past due water. And going forward with electric energy, $2,400 with respective payments and $600 in respective payments for water,” said Bobby Wilkinson with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Everyone is encouraged to apply for funds as soon as they can while funds are still available.

CBS19

Some East Texans seeing $700+ electricity bills

LONGVIEW, Texas — With the heatwave East Texas is in, sky high electricity bills are making matters worse for East Texans. One Longview resident opened his most recent electricity bill to find he’d been charged more than $700 to keep the lights on. Other Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative...
LONGVIEW, TX
fox26houston.com

Sweating your utility bills? New assistance available

HOUSTON - The only thing hotter than the temperatures outside are the utility bills that come with them. Sky-high electric, gas, and water bills are making people sweat. But there are state and local energy assistance available to help you stay safe and cool. "I don’t really want to look...
HOUSTON, TX
kgns.tv

SNAP food benefits delayed for some Texas families

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Health and Human Services has been experiencing staffing issues making it difficult for some who depend on their services to put food on the table. Local supermarkets can be reliable anywhere at any time of the day but for Jose de la Cruz, it...
LAREDO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

When Do The Rolling Blackouts Start In Texas?

Some Texans have been panicking as the weather fluctuates to extreme temperatures. And since the state experienced widespread blackouts in February of 2021 from the Arctic freeze, tons of people are frantically checking the ERCOT web dashboard and app every day to keep a check on the state's energy use.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth, TX
