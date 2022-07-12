Texas Utility Help – statewide program to help low-income families pay utility bills

Texas – As a result of the rising prices and the inflation in recent months, mostly driven by the rising gas prices, an increasing number of Americans are having difficulties paying their utility bills on time.

The state of Texas has just rolled out a new program aimed at helping low-income families pay their utility bills on time. The program, Texas Utility Help, should help families pay past due electricity, gas, propane, water, and wastewater bills.

State officials confirmed that the program is sponsored by federal pandemic relief funds. A total of $50 million will be allocated for this matter.

“If you’re at 150% of the federal poverty level or below you can qualify for some energy assistance. For a family of two, that would be about $27,000 a year. For a family of four about $41,000. Just go to TexasUtilityHelp.com to apply. There will be all your past due electric or propane or gas and past due water. And going forward with electric energy, $2,400 with respective payments and $600 in respective payments for water,” said Bobby Wilkinson with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Everyone is encouraged to apply for funds as soon as they can while funds are still available.