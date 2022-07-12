ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

First monkeypox case confirmed in Tarrant County, no details provided by the health authorities

By Mike Ferr
 2 days ago
Tarrant County, Texas – Last week, we reported about the first locally transmitted monkeypox case in Dallas County which was the fifth monkeypox case in Dallas County ever reported.

The positive case was an out-of-state visitor who was in town for the Daddyland Festival over the July 4th weekend. Dallas County health officials confirmed that the fifth case was the first local transmission.

Now, Tarrant County health authorities confirmed the first ever monkeypox case in the county. Currently, the Tarrant County health department is still investigating the case, but no more details were immediately provided.

So far, a total of 26 monkeypox cases have been reported in Texas. Tarrant County is the latest county added to the list in North Texas following Dallas and Denton counties.

Once the local health officials provide more details about the first monkeypox case, we will update the story.

Stay with us!

Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE
