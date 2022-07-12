First monkeypox case confirmed in Tarrant County, no details provided by the health authorities

Tarrant County, Texas – Last week, we reported about the first locally transmitted monkeypox case in Dallas County which was the fifth monkeypox case in Dallas County ever reported.

The positive case was an out-of-state visitor who was in town for the Daddyland Festival over the July 4th weekend. Dallas County health officials confirmed that the fifth case was the first local transmission.

Now, Tarrant County health authorities confirmed the first ever monkeypox case in the county. Currently, the Tarrant County health department is still investigating the case, but no more details were immediately provided.

So far, a total of 26 monkeypox cases have been reported in Texas. Tarrant County is the latest county added to the list in North Texas following Dallas and Denton counties.

Once the local health officials provide more details about the first monkeypox case, we will update the story.

