INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From gas to groceries, Americans are feeling the stress of rising prices. A new report released Wednesday showed inflation surged 9.1 percent in June, the most since 1981.Rising prices are also impacting Minnesota farmers. Kevin Freking stopped by Tractor Supply Company in Inver Grove heights Wednesday to pick up a few parts. He said inflation is impacting his 40-acre hay farm in New Prague, forcing him to make changes."This year it's everything, its fuel, fertilizer, herbicide," Freking said. "It's all the way down to the twine that we use, it's, costs have gone up on...

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO