ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brothers age 10 and 14 surrender to police in beating death of 73-year-old man with traffic cone

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brothers, aged 10 and 14, have surrendered to police as persons of interest after a group of kids was caught on surveillance video pounding a 73-year-old man with an orange traffic cone. The man, James “Simmie” Lambert Jr., died the next day of head...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 19

Angela Seaver
3d ago

The age of the children is horrible. who taught them to be so mean to the elderly? This states it happened at 240 in the morning. Shouldn't the parents of these children also be held responsible?

Reply(7)
27
Denise
3d ago

Why did it take so long for the parents to turn them in? Why is the other parents taking so lo? 😡😡 this is disgusting in every level. Only 10&14 years old 🤦🏻‍♀️ they need to be charged as an adult along with the parents. My condolences to the family 🙏🏼

Reply
14
Me 69
3d ago

10 yo and 14 yo out at 2:40 in the morning. Parents should be tried also. At least they should have tubes tied and a vasectomy.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cone#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Wcau
Fox News

2 men shot dead in Philadelphia after forcing their way into home: report

Two men have been killed in Philadelphia after trying to force their way into a home – with one of the individuals being shot more than a dozen times, reports have said. The incident happened Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, and police are investigating whether it was a home invasion or if the men had arrived at the property for another reason, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy