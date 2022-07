Depression is complex and there is much we don’t understand (People with depression ‘stagnating’ in UK healthcare system, 11 July). Antidepressants and counselling help some people, and the combination of both seems to be best for them. But they don’t work for many patients, and psychiatrists can offer little more than stronger medication. What does work for everyone with depression is the opportunity to exercise in green space in daylight. If we learned anything from lockdown, it was that social contact and feeling valued are essential for good mental health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO