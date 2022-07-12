ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Amazon Kindle deals to shop for Prime Day 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
NY Post Composite

Calling all book lovers! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing, and the powerhouse brand is not skimping on incredible Kindle deals this year.

While there are a handful of

to choose from, Amazon’s Kindles always seem to come out on top. No matter what generation you’re interested in, they are all lightweight, read like paper, have ultra-long battery life and make reading your favorite novels that much more enjoyable.

Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-line E-reader, something budget-friendly to use from time to time, a waterproof option to use at the beach or an option that’s super thin to throw in your carry-on bag when you travel — Amazon definitely has you covered.

Ahead find the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals at various price points, colors and sizes for the Kindle Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle and Kindle Kids Edition. Plus an incredible limited-time deal on Audible. You literally don’t need anything else. Well, maybe you do, with deals on TV’s, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, headphones and more.

1. Amazon Kindle Oasis, $210, original price: $300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdQ6c_0gcqiSt500
Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the most luxurious of the generations and is excellent for reducing blue light headaches thanks to its warm amber display settings. The Oasis is also waterproof, making it great for use by the pool or at the beach. It reads like actual paper with the latest e-ink technology and comes in both champagne gold and graphite.

If you don’t need 32 GB of space, the ad-supported 8 GB Oasis is also on sale this Prime Day for $185 (originally $250).

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $95, original price: $140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zmr0_0gcqiSt500

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest and most lightweight Kindle option. It’s waterproof and has a glare-free display — making it super easy to read by the water outside in direct sunlight and comes with double the storage capacity of its predecessor. The Paperwhite is also compatible with Audible, and a single battery charge will last you weeks.

3. Kindle, $60, original price: $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efsOI_0gcqiSt500

The original Kindle (8 GB) is also on sale for Prime Day this year. With more than 37,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that this e-reader is a big fan favorite! It includes adjustable brightness, allows you to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and so much more. Get this Kindle in either black or white.

4. Kindle Kids Edition, $50, original price: $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mFYC_0gcqiSt500

Make reading on the go that much easier for your little one. This Kindle Kids Edition tablet comes with a 10th generation device, one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover (in blue, pink, bird- or space station-themed) and a two-year worry-free guarantee – that’s a $199 value!

5. Audible Premium Plus Membership, 3 months free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VBQy_0gcqiSt500
Audible/Amazon

New prime members can enjoy three months free to Audible for a limited time.

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

