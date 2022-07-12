ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MN

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

By TJ Leverentz
 1 day ago
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and...

CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
tcbmag.com

Door to Door to Danger

A delivery driver was assaulted and carjacked on the University of Minnesota campus in mid-April. Last July, a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and wounded in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood during an attempted carjacking. Recently, the family of Amir Locke, killed during a no-knock warrant police raid of his cousin’s house, says Locke had a permit to carry a gun for protection in part because he was a delivery driver for DoorDash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

A passenger in a stolen vehicle that fled police following a report of shoplifting in Chisago County has died after the driver crashed into another vehicle. Authorities say that the report of shoplifting in North Branch at 10:48 a.m. Monday culminated about 15 minutes later with a crash into another vehicle on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County, with both vehicles then catching fire.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Atravius Weeks convicted, sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend outside Lakeville day care

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A Richfield man has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside of a day care center in Lakeville last summer. Atravius Weeks, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office said. A jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
