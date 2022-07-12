ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angie, LA

Joe Willie Roberts

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
an17.com
 2 days ago

Joe Willie Roberts, age 69 a resident of Angie, LA, departed his earthly life on July 1, 2022, at his residence and surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 19,1953, to the late Cornelius “Homer” Roberts and Edith Harry Roberts of Angie, LA. He accepted...

www.an17.com

an17.com

Wanda Virginia Henderson Cortez

Wanda Virginia Henderson Cortez went home to Jesus on July 7, 2022 at age 80. Wanda was born to Alonzo "Slim" Henderson and Willmena Martin Henderson on March 17th, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. As a child, she loved riding her bike, fishing with her dad and helping him in the garden, as well as playing ball with the neighbors. She was also active in Future Homemakers of America in high school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Loicey Joseph Perry

Loicey Joseph Perry of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born on Sunday, July 19, 1942, in Kaplan, Louisiana. He worked many years as a welder for Freeport-McMoRan and was a U.S Army Veteran. Loicey is survived by his loving...
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart

Donald Thomas Anthony Urquhart passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Amite, Louisiana, at the age of 75. He was born on Sunday, June 29, 1947 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late May Claire Knapp Urquhart and the late Donald Wilkins Urquhart. He was a resident of Amite, Louisiana. Donald was a member of the Plumbing and Steamfitters Local 60.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Adrian Udell Lea

Adrian Udell Lea, 93, of Osyka, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Camellia Estates in McComb, MS surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 24, 1928 in Tangipahoa Parish, LA, to Joseph Raborn and Azzielee Bryan Lea. He...
OSYKA, MS
an17.com

Stanford Felix Williams

Stanford Felix Williams went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2022 with his family by his side at the age of 64. Born on December 12, 1957, in Baton Rouge, he was raised in Kentwood and eventually moved to Mandeville where he would live for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lathan Williams and Wanzie Williams, his grandparents Felix Sharkey and Daisy Sharkey, his sister, Pamela Williams McBride, and uncles Earl Ray Sharkey and wife Betty, and Bobby Sharkey of Amite.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Phelan Albert Bright

Born in Jackson, Tennessee to Louise Brigance Bright & Howard P. Bright, deceased. Member of Bethany Christian Church/Disciples of Christ, Jackson, TN. Member of First Christian Church/Disciples of Christ, Hammond, LA. Jackson High School - cherished his class mates & reunions. Memphis State University, Memphis, TN - Degree in Graphic...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Estus "Gabriel" Luper, III

And a longtime resident of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday evening July 10, 2022. He was a native of Franklinton where he graduated from Franklinton High School. Gabe worked as a pipe-liner and also as a truck driver, with the CB handle “Outlaw” that he continued with that nickname ever since. He worked most recently as a welder for Howard Industries in Laurel, MS for many years. Gabe was great at fixing things and working with his hands. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and doing leather works, like bull whips and other items. Gabe had a great sense of humor as he always loved to tell jokes and make others laugh.
ELLISVILLE, MS
an17.com

Betty Grady Hegwood

Betty Grady Hegwood, 79, resident of Hammond, LA ,passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. Services will be held at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Jerry Dale Breland

Jerry Dale Breland, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was a native of Sandy Hook, MS and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. He retired after over 40 years of service with the Gaylord papermill. Jerry is survived by two sons, Todd Breland (Rebekah) of Laurel, MS and...
SANDY HOOK, MS
an17.com

Heath Martin

Heath Martin, warden at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, says that he is running for sheriff. He also talked about problems at the Amite jail.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Joan Nichols DePhillips

Joan Nichols DePhillips, 87 years old of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in the home of family on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, in Louin, Mississippi, daughter of G. A. and Susan Malvina (McNeil) Nichols. On April 26, 1953, Joan was married to Charles...
LORANGER, LA
an17.com

Carlton TIllery

A resident of Kentwood, LA passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1942, and was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Estelle Tillery; brother, Robert Tillery and family; stepson, Steve Sanders; granddaughter, Emily Pupo (Anthony); grandsons, Jacob Daniels (Mattie), Nathan Daniels (Deanna), and Logan Sanders; great-grandson, Owen Daniels; sister-in-law, Linda Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Doris Tillery; sister, Faye Tillery. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. Interment will follow in Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa, LA. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Mable C. McMaree

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born March 19, 1947, in Pumpkin Center, LA and was 75 years of age. She is survived by her 3 sons, Tommie Smith and wife Mary, Hubert Brumfield, Jr. and wife, Ashley, and George Brumfield and wife, Denise; 3 daughters, Terry Waterman and husband, Orville, Felicia Brabham and husband, Mike, and Karen Smith Tate and husband, Bennett; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Dewitt Effler and wife, Theresa; 2 sisters, Ella Welch and Dollie Frazier and husband, Albert; special thanks to granddaughter Brittany and husband Michael Landrenaux. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbern and Mable Effler; former husbands, Chuck McMaree, George Smith and Monroe Brumfield; 2 daughters, Jody Smith and Nolie Cutrer; 2 grandsons, Trey Ainsworth and Garrett Barber; brother, Albert Rodriguez; and sister, Julia Baham. Pallbearers will be Michael Landreneaux, Bobby Waterman, George Brumfield, Bubby Brumfield, Hubert Brumfield, and Vincent Brabham. Honorary pallbearers will be Asher Knight and Braxton Brabham. Visitation at Red Bluff Baptist Church from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, July 15, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Joe Day. Interment Red Bluff Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GREENSBURG, LA
an17.com

Funeral services scheduled Saturday for Ponds, co-founder of The Drum

Funeral services have been scheduled this Saturday, July 16, for Carrie Wells Ponds, a local CNA, educator, and co-founder of The Drum newspaper. Family and community members will gather Saturday at First True Love World Outreach Ministries in Ponchatoula to celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman, who died last weekend at the age of 81.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Bob Zabbia

Mayor Bob Zabbia cites a lot of progress in Ponchatoula. But challenges like Athletic Park damage remain.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Armed robber arrested; Fandal calls it "big win for the good guys"

An arrest has been made on a New Orleans man, who is responsible for robbing three Slidell area gas stations in the past month. A joint investigation between the Slidell Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Violent Crimes Task Force, Louisiana State Police, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab, and the New Orleans Police Department, resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old, Kevin Borden (New Orleans, LA), yesterday afternoon.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Gabe Willis

Dean of Student Affairs Gabe Willis on the honors to Southeastern police officers who responded to the shooting at the Hammond High School graduation. Also, an upbeat report on student morale. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Faith Peterson

Ponchatoula Downtown Development Director Faith Peterson updates the Ponchatoula Chamber.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

SPD is investigating a fatality motorcycle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., last evening (Wednesday, July 13). The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling east on Old Spanish Trail, and was attempting to turn left on to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver of the Ford Escape, 22-year-old, Sheldon Baham (Covington, LA), failed to yield to a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle, driven by Darion Causey, who was traveling west on Old Spanish Trail. The motorcycle struck the Ford Escape, causing Causey to be ejected. As a result, Causey sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.
COVINGTON, LA

