Joe Willie Roberts

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born March 19, 1947, in Pumpkin Center, LA and was 75 years of age. She is survived by her 3 sons, Tommie Smith and wife Mary, Hubert Brumfield, Jr. and wife, Ashley, and George Brumfield and wife, Denise; 3 daughters, Terry Waterman and husband, Orville, Felicia Brabham and husband, Mike, and Karen Smith Tate and husband, Bennett; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Dewitt Effler and wife, Theresa; 2 sisters, Ella Welch and Dollie Frazier and husband, Albert; special thanks to granddaughter Brittany and husband Michael Landrenaux. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbern and Mable Effler; former husbands, Chuck McMaree, George Smith and Monroe Brumfield; 2 daughters, Jody Smith and Nolie Cutrer; 2 grandsons, Trey Ainsworth and Garrett Barber; brother, Albert Rodriguez; and sister, Julia Baham. Pallbearers will be Michael Landreneaux, Bobby Waterman, George Brumfield, Bubby Brumfield, Hubert Brumfield, and Vincent Brabham. Honorary pallbearers will be Asher Knight and Braxton Brabham. Visitation at Red Bluff Baptist Church from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, July 15, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Joe Day. Interment Red Bluff Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

GREENSBURG, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO