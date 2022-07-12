18 of the best epic hikes in the Americas for 2022

A group of British tourists have escaped with their lives after getting caught in a huge avalanche caused by a mountain glacier collapsing in Kyrgyzstan.Dramatic footage taken by Harry Shimmin – one of the group of nine Britons and an American on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains – showed the snow begin to race down the mountainside from a nearby peak before quickly crashing over the top of him and engulfing the camera lens.Remarkably, Mr Shimmin said that despite fearing that he might die as it became harder to breathe during what felt “like being inside...

