Comedy TV Show Moves to New Night

Pete Davidson is still going strong with Kim Kardashian. So much so that he's talking about their potential future together. The SNL alum appeared on a recent episode of Peacock's Hart to Heart and opened up to fellow comedian Kevin Hart about his dreams with the SKIMS founder. When asked if he wants to marry Kardashian, he answered, "100 percent…That's the way I hope it goes, you know?" he added, noting that fatherhood is his ultimate goal. "[I am] definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's, like, my dream," adding he feels that him saying that is "super corny." But Hart interjected, telling Davidson: "It's not super corny. t's the best God—- thing you can do in life."

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO