Comedy TV Show Moves to New Night

By Allison Schonter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan-favorite comedy TV show is moving to a new night! After being a Tuesday night mainstay since premiering in the fall alongside a revamped version of Xplay, G4TV's wild variety program, Attack of the Show!, is making the move to Wednesday nights. The switch-up was announced by G4TV's...

TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
Kevin Pereira
Complex

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September, Deadline reports. The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer. The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.
Popculture

'FBI' Spin-Off Loses Lead Star, Adds Replacement

FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
Popculture

Mandy Moore Publicly Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub

This Is Us star Mandy Moore earned some incredible reviews for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC show's final season. Sadly, it wasn't enough to earn her a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and the show was left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. Moore responded to the surprising snubs, admitting she wished the show was recognized in its "finest hour."
Vice

10 must-watch TV shows of 2022

From rock music docs to strange sci-fi dramas, these are the top Emmy-nominated projects you can stream right now. The 2022 Emmy nominations are in. But what to watch? Television gets a bad rap sometimes — it’s often thought of as an exhausting, unfinishable chore. Yes, our attention spans have suffered from years of online attrition. Decision fatigue is real, and an hour-long prestige drama that spans multiple seasons can be a straightforwardly intimidating prospect, especially when you don’t know exactly what you’re getting into.
Popculture

Pete Davidson Reveals Where He Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian to Reach

Pete Davidson is still going strong with Kim Kardashian. So much so that he's talking about their potential future together. The SNL alum appeared on a recent episode of Peacock's Hart to Heart and opened up to fellow comedian Kevin Hart about his dreams with the SKIMS founder. When asked if he wants to marry Kardashian, he answered, "100 percent…That's the way I hope it goes, you know?" he added, noting that fatherhood is his ultimate goal. "[I am] definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's, like, my dream," adding he feels that him saying that is "super corny." But Hart interjected, telling Davidson: "It's not super corny. t's the best God—- thing you can do in life."
Popculture

'Mom' Alum Kristen Johnston Lands Role on Big HBO Series

Mom alum Kristen Johnston is making a big return to TV after landing a role on a hit HBO series. Variety reports that Johnson has joined the cast of The Righteous Gemstones for Season 3 of the outlandish televangelist comedy, joining fellow recently-announced series newcomer Steve Zahn. Johnston will reportedly be playing May-May Montgomery, a new character who has a history with the Gemstones. No other details about the character have been shared at this time.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch HBO Max on Roku Devices

Wondering how to watch HBO Max on your Roku? Look no further. Here's everything you need to know. HBO Max is the streaming service from legacy provider HBO, originally known for showing theatrical release movies and sports, and in the last several decades, original series and films. There are two ways to access HBO Max. You can sign up for it as an independent service, or you can use your existing cable credentials if you pay for HBO through certain cable providers. Either way, you'll gain access to current and legacy HBO shows and HBO Max original titles. HBO Max can be streamed on a variety of devices.
Primetimer

What We Do in the Shadows Returns, The Bob's Burgers Movie Hits HBO Max and Hulu

Everyone’s favorite vampires return to the small screen tonight as What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its fourth season on FX with back-to-back episodes. Also today: The Bob’s Burgers Movie arrives on HBO Max and Hulu after a brief run in theaters, Michael Pollan explores psychedelics in How to Change Your Mind, and Netflix bows the French true crime documentary My Daughter’s Killer. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Popculture

Apple TV+ Series Starring 'SNL' Alum Gets Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed Loot for another season. The series premiered on June 24, 2022 and it is only about halfway through its first season. Apparently, the response has already been positive enough to warrant another season order. Loot stars Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak,...
Popculture

'Good Bones' Stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine Tease 'Different' Direction for 'Rollercoaster' Season 7 (Exclusive)

HGTV's Good Bones is back for Season 7 Tuesday night and the show's beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk are ready for another 14 episodes of some stellar home renovations! With the new season focusing on more ways to expand the Two Chicks & a Hammer home renovation business, Hawk tells PopCulture.com exclusively that a lot of "different" things are taking place this time around, especially as her company continues to expand its style in their hometown of Indianapolis.
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Popculture

Zendaya Shows off 'Baby's First Stitches' After Accident

Zendaya's recent foray into the kitchen didn't exactly end as she expected. The Euphoria star ended up having to get stitches after attempting to cook Wednesday, documenting the whole experience on her Instagram Story. Posting a photo of her bandaged-up pointer finger, Zendaya wrote wryly, "See now...this is why I don't cook."
