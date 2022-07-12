ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Mavs Add 2 Key Pieces with This Jazz Trade?

By DW Schabbing
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago
With the finalization of Jalen Brunson's contract with the New York Knicks looming, the Dallas Mavericks are still looking to fill their last remaining roster spot. The Utah Jazz could present many potential trade scenarios later this summer.

Jazz GM Justin Zanik said he "could not sit there and say that anybody is untouchable." There will undoubtedly be several suitors for Donovan Mitchell. What would the fallout of that situation mean for the Mavs?

If there is a trade featuring the Jazz superstar, there will more than likely be an even bigger rebuild in Utah’s near future on top of already trading away star big man Rudy Gobert. That being said, two Jazz players who might be a fit for the Mavs’ roster are Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley. If the Mavs could find a way to get themselves involved in a deal to acquire both of these players, they would be getting a couple of seasoned rotational veterans who could contribute immediately.

Clarkson averaged 16 points off of the bench for the Jazz last year. He also contributed over three rebounds and over two assists per game. He is someone who brings a high level of energy, as well as a tenacious ability to provide an immediate scoring lift as soon as he steps on the floor. His shooting from 3 — 33 percent for his career — could always use some improvement, but overall, he’s a player who could bring a definite scoring boost.

Beasley, who is a 6-4 shooting guard, could also fit in well with the Mavericks. Luka Doncic likes to facilitate the offense, and one of the best helpers to have on a team with him at the helm is a catch-and-shoot player. Beasley has a career average of almost 39 percent from 3.

For the Mavs to land both of these players, here’s what a trade might have to look like:

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans and a heavily protected future first-round pick

Mavs receive: Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley

There are so many different ways that the Mavs could go with their last roster spot. Many Mavs fans would like to see a back-up ball-handler, especially with the thought that Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie will be starting. Jalen Hardy figures to be the guy to eventually step into this role, but it is unfair to expect that of him this early.

There are also other Jazz players who the Mavs should have interest in if Utah goes into a rebuild, including Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley … although neither would likely be cheap given that Danny Ainge is now calling the shots for the Jazz.

At some point, the Mavs could really use another win-now piece as they look to improve on their Western Conference finals appearance last season. For now, though, they might just be waiting on a Jazz fire sale.

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
