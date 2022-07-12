ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: 90 degree heat returns on Tuesday and stays for more than a week

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6vfr_0gcqYmIn00

After a brief break from intense summer heat on Monday, above normal temperatures return on Tuesday and continue for at least the next 7-10 days.

Triple digit heat plagued the Front Range last weekend so pleasantly cooler weather in the lower 80s was welcome in Denver on Monday. Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday and temperatures will climb at least another 5 degrees for Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAkma_0gcqYmIn00

Elsewhere around the state, temperatures will approach 100 degrees in Grand Junction on Tuesday. That level of heat will shift east toward Denver and the Front Range starting Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHIim_0gcqYmIn00

Tuesday will also become the 23rd day this year with a temperature of at least 90 degrees in Denver. The long term average going back to when records started in 1872 is 30 days so the number of 90 degree days this year is virtually guaranteed to be above normal. Last year there were 59 days when Denver reached at least 90 degrees. The record is from the extremely hot summer of 2020 with 75 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKMom_0gcqYmIn00

Most of Colorado also returns to a familiar summer pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday. The best chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area appears to wait until Thursday and Friday. Most weekend thunderstorms should be in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywQ4m_0gcqYmIn00

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Watch for the mountains, good chance for rain in the metro area

The numerous burn scars in the high country left behind from recent wildfires are under the threat of flash flooding on Friday. Rain that could be heavy at times is also expected along the Front Range.A Flash Flood Watch has been posted from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday for most mountain areas along and north of I-70. The primary concern is the barren areas caused by wildfires. Because vegetation is very limited in these areas, heavy rain can quickly cause flash flooding leading to mud slides and dangerous debris flows.All recent burn scares near the Front Range including...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
1230 ESPN

Looking for the Most Amazing Italian Food? Try This Place in Denver

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be and that happens to be the case at this fantastic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado. Everyone loves authenticity, and there's no better authentic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado than the Odyssey Italian restaurant at 603 E 6th Avenue. Mindblowing First Visit.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Thunderstorms
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
97.3 KBCO

Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Could Denver’s raging housing market finally be chilling out a little?

For a decade, the City of Denver was growing. More people were moving in than out. Home prices were rising. Landlords were jacking up rent. Every month, the city’s real estate market seemed to be breaking records for just how much profit a homeowner or landlord could reap from people needing shelter. Buyers were competing with deep-pocketed investors. For those wanna-be homeowners who couldn’t get an offer accepted by a seller, things were bleak.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver offers legal help to those facing evictions: 'The real goal is to keep people housed'

With rising rents across Colorado, many people are facing eviction. It is why the city of Denver is now providing attorneys to help those families who are eligible. Field Majors was one of thousands of Coloradans kicked out of his home during the pandemic."I was mad, and the residents that were there were mad, too," said Majors. "The people that are struggling to fight for their own rights, don't have access to the resources, the monies." Advocates tell CBS4, currently, eviction rates in Colorado are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, despite millions of dollars set aside for rent relief."The housing crisis is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy