Denver Weather: 90 degree heat returns on Tuesday and stays for more than a week

After a brief break from intense summer heat on Monday, above normal temperatures return on Tuesday and continue for at least the next 7-10 days.

Triple digit heat plagued the Front Range last weekend so pleasantly cooler weather in the lower 80s was welcome in Denver on Monday. Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday and temperatures will climb at least another 5 degrees for Wednesday.

Elsewhere around the state, temperatures will approach 100 degrees in Grand Junction on Tuesday. That level of heat will shift east toward Denver and the Front Range starting Wednesday.

Tuesday will also become the 23rd day this year with a temperature of at least 90 degrees in Denver. The long term average going back to when records started in 1872 is 30 days so the number of 90 degree days this year is virtually guaranteed to be above normal. Last year there were 59 days when Denver reached at least 90 degrees. The record is from the extremely hot summer of 2020 with 75 days.

Most of Colorado also returns to a familiar summer pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday. The best chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area appears to wait until Thursday and Friday. Most weekend thunderstorms should be in the mountains.