All 53: DT Bravvion Roy Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role
Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.
DT Bravvion Roy
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 330
College: Baylor
NFL Stats: 59 tackles, 7 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 1 sack
Projected 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks
Depth Chart Projection: 3rd DT
Roy doesn't offer much as an interior pass rusher but he does a fairly decent job with gap discipline and clogging up running lanes. He excels in his role as a third DT and will probably never be asked to be a starter long-term.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
Roy has played above expectations as a former sixth round selection and he's had to given the injuries the Panthers have dealt with over the past two years. Unless he completely bottoms out this preseason, I don't see there being a scenario in which he is not included on the team's 53-man roster.
