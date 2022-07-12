ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

All 53: DT Bravvion Roy Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb0G6_0gcqYhtA00

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

DT Bravvion Roy

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 330

College: Baylor

NFL Stats: 59 tackles, 7 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 1 sack

Projected 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd DT

Roy doesn't offer much as an interior pass rusher but he does a fairly decent job with gap discipline and clogging up running lanes. He excels in his role as a third DT and will probably never be asked to be a starter long-term.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Roy has played above expectations as a former sixth round selection and he's had to given the injuries the Panthers have dealt with over the past two years. Unless he completely bottoms out this preseason, I don't see there being a scenario in which he is not included on the team's 53-man roster.

