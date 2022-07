Come join Jubilee Church and many community partners as we help to ensure students begin the 2022-2023 school year prepared to succeed! Beginning at 9am until Noon (or while supplies last) at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, we will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies, provide haircuts for kids and give-away a generous box of food/produce to participating families. It’s all FREE! In addition, community partners are set to provide helpful information about youth disaster preparedness, health screenings/vaccinations, and more! The ECSO K-9 unit will be performing demonstrations, and there will be plenty of entertainment. Food trucks will also be on site.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO