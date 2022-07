This Friday (7-15), the Mahaska County Conservation Board is inviting adults of all ages to the OWLS Lunch and Learn program from 11am-12:30pm at the Environmental Learning Center. This month’s topic will be fishing basics with tips on what to take with you to feel prepared for going fishing. Participation is free, and reservations are required. You can contact the MCCB at 641-673-9327 for more details.

MAHASKA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO