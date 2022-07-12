ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Yosemite sites most threatened by the Washburn Fire

By Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OOdE_0gcqVvXN00
(KSEE)

The Washburn Fire burning inside Yosemite National Park has already consumed over 2,000 acres and crews trying to control the flames are working to keep the flames away from some of the area’s most well-known landmarks.

The Washburn Fire is burning on the south side of Yosemite National Park, near the Highway 41 entrance. That is very close to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and one of the immediate concerns for crews was to ensure that the ancient trees did not catch fire. The grove is one of the most-visited spots in Yosemite, with 500 Giant Sequoias standing tall. Some of the trees there are 2,000 years old.

Crews on the ground Monday morning said they were trying to limit the fire’s spread in Mariposa Grove. According to an update posted by Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management, they weren’t wrapping the trees to protect them from flames, but they were using a ground-based sprinkler system to increase the humidity and ultimately decrease the risk of ground fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y33ev_0gcqVvXN00
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Work continues to ensure that the Washburn Fire does not eat into nearby vegetation. Mariposa Grove is considered the “heel” of the fire and that is described as holding well.

In an update posted Monday, Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said crews continued to build fire lines to attempt to control the fire and stop it from spreading.

The objective is to stop the Washburn Fire from spreading to Wawona. While the area is best known for the Wawona Hotel, there are also communities and residences in the area, including a general store, a history center and the Pioneer Yosemite Campground Reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga7L7_0gcqVvXN00
(Photo: Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

According to Operations Section Chief Matt Ahearn, crews are also considering the potential impact to the cabins there, which date back to the early 1900s (their approximate location is pointed out in the image above).

“We established a contingency group [Monday],” said Ahearn. “They’re going to start assessing road systems south of the park boundary and they’re getting intel and they’re going to start looking at the Biledo Cabin and preparing that structure if anything advances over the ridge system.”

The smoke created by the Washburn Fire is also being blown north towards Monterey, San Jose and San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Mandatory evacuation order issued for wildfire in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( ) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents threatened by the Washburn Fire burning in the area of Yosemite National Park. The order issued Friday afternoon is a mandatory evacuation for the community of Wawona and Wawona Campground. Those who are there are asked to leave the area immediately and use Wawona Road (Highway 41) northbound towards Yosemite Valley. Southbound traffic is closed at the Wawona Golf Course.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#The Washburn Fire#Giant Sequoias#Yosemite Fire#Aviation Management#The Wawona Hotel
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
CBS News

Update: Dozens sheltering inside PG&E powerhouse safely evacuated; Electra Fire over 3,000 acres

JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Monterey, CA
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy