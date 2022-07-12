ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Posted Another Twin Pic With Daughter Ava Phillippe

By Iris Goldsztajn
 2 days ago

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, look so alike it's almost magic.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram to share yet another pic of her and her daughter looking the spitting image of each other, which seems to have been taken on vacation, with a sunset over a tropical beach in the background.

In it, Witherspoon is wearing a white lacy dress and Phillippe is wearing a dark green strappy dress. they are both beaming at the camera and looking generally like the exact same person.

In a second photo, the daughter is seen flicking a trace of makeup off her mom's cheek, which is very sweet.

Witherspoon captioned the pics, "Love sharing sunsets with my girl ... *esp when she fixes my makeup"

Her famous friends rallied to compliment the two women on the gorgeous photos. Octavia Spencer wrote, "Twinning! #gorgeous." Selma Blair (also of Legally Blonde fame!!!) commented, "we all need a gorgeous twin daughter who fixes our makeup." Phillippe's namesake Ava DuVernay wrote, "Summer beauties. We love it."

It's far from the first time comparisons have been drawn between the mother and daughter. When they stepped out in a pair of black dresses in 2017 , people were stunned by how alike they looked.

Since then, both women have regularly—and very kindly—shared all manner of family pics with us that have further cemented their twinning looks.

Take for example this skiing selfie from 2020 :

Or the time we realized that Ava's brother Deacon looks just as similar to his mom and sister:

Very impressive genes, frankly.

RELATED PEOPLE
