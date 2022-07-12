Ronnie Stanley Ranked Among Best Offensive Tackles, Now Has to Get On Field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is an elite offensive tackle and the Ravens are hopeful he can resume his spot on the left side of the line this season.

Stanley is rehabbing a devastating ankle injury that has caused him to miss most of the past two years.

Even with the injury, Stanley is still ranked among the best offensive tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

8. RONNIE STANLEY, BALTIMORE RAVENS. Everything came together for Stanley’s fourth season out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was the most impressive pass protector in the league with a position-best 92.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and 1.4% pressure rate allowed that was less than half the next closest left tackle. Part of that can be attributed to Lamar Jackson’s unique skill set at quarterback and the hesitancy shown by defenses to pin their ears back and send pressure. Nonetheless, Stanley deserves a lot of credit for his play, as well. Unfortunately, injuries have limited Stanley to just under 400 total offensive snaps in the last two seasons. The hope for the Ravens is that he returns fully healthy next season from the ankle injury that has cost him so much time over the last two year

The players ranked ahead of Stanley are:

1. TRENT WILLIAMS, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2. DAVID BAKHTIARI, GREEN BAY PACKERS

3. TRISTAN WIRFS, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

4. RYAN RAMCZYK, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

5. LANE JOHNSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

6. TERRON ARMSTEAD, MIAMI DOLPHINS

7. TYRON SMITH, DALLAS COWBOYS

Last year, the Ravens moved Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to the left side to replace Stanley, but he had some struggles. Villanueva has since retired from the NFL.

The return of Stanley would solve a lot of issues for the Ravens.

"I'm optimistic," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "I truly believe that Ronnie is going to be back this year and play good football, play winning football and become, again, the Ronnie Stanley that was an All-Pro left tackle. If he can do that, that will be a huge, huge advantage for us moving forward."