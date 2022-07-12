Evers OKs resurfacing Highway 48 project in Barron County

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $2.31 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing project on Highway 48 from Highway 25 in the Barron County town of Standfold east to West Avenue in Rice Lake. Construction is scheduled to start Monday.

The pavement on this segment of Highway 48 is deteriorating. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will: