Barron County, WI

Evers OKs resurfacing Highway 48 project in Barron County

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $2.31 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing project on Highway 48 from Highway 25 in the Barron County town of Standfold east to West Avenue in Rice Lake. Construction is scheduled to start Monday.

The pavement on this segment of Highway 48 is deteriorating. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

Tony Evers
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County.

 https://www.chronotype.com

